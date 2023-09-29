Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Nashville welcome Seattle Sounders to the Geodis Park in a non-conference MLS game on Saturday (September 30).

Both teams are in playoff reckoning. Nashville are unbeaten in four league outings, drawing three. Last week, they drew 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes, with Teal Bunbury netting a 50th-minute equaliser.

Seattle, meanwhile, are well-rested, as they haven't played in 10 days. In their previous outing, they won 2-1 at Colorado Rapids, thanks to Leo Chiu and Albert Rusnak strikes.

They're unbeaten in five league games and are third in the Western Conference, while Nashville are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice, both in the MLS last season. Nashville won 1-0 home and away.

Nashville are winless in two league outings at home after winning six straight between April and July.

Seattle have won their last two away games in the MLS.

Nashville have the best defensive record in the MLS, conceding 28 goals in 29 games.

Seattle, have the second-best defensive record, conceding 31 goals in 30 games.

Seattle have outscored Nashville 37-36 in the league this season.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Nashville are on a four-game unbeaten run, drawing thrice and keeping two clean sheets. They have won both meetings against Seattle without conceding.

Nashville have no major absentees except Nick DePuy, who remains a long-term absentee. Walker Zimmerman, Sam Surridge and Randall Leal should recover from their respective ailments.

Meanwhile, Nouhou Tolo is suspended for the Sounders because of yellow card accumulation. They have lost one of their last six away MLS games.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Seattle

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Leo Chu to score or assist any time - Yes