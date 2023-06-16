Nashville vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Nashville welcome Western Conference leaders St. Louis City to Geodis Park in a non-conference MLS contest on Saturday (June 17).

The hosts have climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference, going unbeaten in their last nine league games. Nasville drew 1-1 against Toronto in their previous outing, with Randall Leal's second-half strike canceling out Lorenzo Insigne's first-half effort. Nashville trail FC Cincinnati by eight points in the Eastern Conference standings.

St. Louis, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous outing and are winless in two league outings. They have a one-point lead over second-placed Seattle Sounders and have two games in hand.

Nashville vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time in a competitive game.

Nashville have won their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding thrice.

St. Louis, meanwhile, are winless in four away games, losing thrice without scoring.

Nashville have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 12 goals in 17 games, with five of them coming at home.

St. Louis have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 33 goals in 16 games, including ten on their travels.

Nashville have one defeat at home in the MLS this season.

After winning their first three away games,St. Louis are winless in their last four.

Nashville have scored at least thrice in three of their last four home games.

Nashville vs St. Louis City Prediction

Nashville are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league and have won their last four home games. They have been defensively solid in the league this term but have not kept a clean sheet in six games. At home, they have just one clean sheet in five games.

Meanwhile, St. Louis are winless in two games after winning three on the spin. They have struggled on their travels, scoring once in four outings.

While both teams will look to kickstart their rivalry with a win, considering Nashville's home advantage, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 St. Louis City

Nashville vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score or assist any time - Yes

