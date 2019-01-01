×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nasri completes move to West Ham as doping ban ends

Associated Press
NEWS
News
36   //    01 Jan 2019, 00:01 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Former France midfielder Samir Nasri has completed his expected move to Premier League team West Ham on a deal to the end of the season after he finished a doping ban.

The Hammers on Monday announced the signing of the 31-year-old Nasri, who is available to play from Tuesday after an 18-month ban for receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

Nasri has been without a club since leaving Antalyaspor of Turkey in January and previously played in the Premier League for Arsenal and Manchester City, the latter under now West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

He has been training with West Ham and there is an option to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.

"I am very pleased to welcome Samir to West Ham United," Pellegrini said on whufc.com. "He is a player I obviously know well from our time together at Manchester City and I am happy to be working with him again.

"He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best."

Nasri is a two-time Premier League winner, having won the trophy with City in 2011-12 and 2013-14, under Pellegrini.

Associated Press
NEWS
West Ham confirm signing of Samir Nasri until end of season
RELATED STORY
Samir Nasri training with West Ham amid reports of free...
RELATED STORY
Cole backs West Ham to keep Arnautovic
RELATED STORY
Nasri must prove fitness, says Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Zabaleta: West Ham need Nasri's quality
RELATED STORY
West Ham win at Southampton 2-1 to move back into EPL top 10
RELATED STORY
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Rice commits to West Ham until 2024
RELATED STORY
Burnley vs West Ham: Preview, team news, facts, probable...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us