×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Navas slams critics and delights in Zidane reunion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    17 Mar 2019, 02:18 IST
SergioRamosKeylorNavas - cropped
Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas insists he never lost desire during his time out of the Real Madrid first team and slammed suggestions his levels dropped in training.

Zinedine Zidane marked his return to the Madrid dugout by restoring his old number one to the starting XI, with Navas making a stunning early save from Maxi Gomez before the similarly recalled Isco and Gareth Bale sealed the points after half-time.

Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both settled upon Thibaut Courtois as their number one but, with Zidane back in charge, three-time Champions League winner Navas is the man in possession once more.

"Zidane is very sincere, he talks to everyone face to face, and I think that the player thanks him for that," the Costa Rica goalkeeper told reporters.

"When I talk to Zidane and he tells me what he's thinking about, I'll give him an answer."

Navas also had a retort to critics suggesting he had trained badly after falling behind Courtois in the pecking order.

"He who said that has to go to confession, or he does not know me or has not gone to Valdebebas [Madrid's training base] in his life," he said.

"You can ask anyone, from the one who cleans the floor to those who train with me, what my behaviour has been. It makes me laugh."

Advertisement

On the contrary, Navas insists he kept working hard under Solari – whose departure he certainly does not seem keen to dwell upon.

"I never lost the desire to work," the 32-year-old added. "[Solari] had his decision and he was firm with what he thought was the right thing to do.

"It's not worth talking about the time with him, he is not here anymore. I leave this time stronger, with more desire and ambition.

"I [feel] like when you put your shoes and your uniform on the for first day of school."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho: Perfect reunion for Zidane and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zidane drops Courtois, picks Isco and Bale
RELATED STORY
Zidane not interested in Real Madrid rifts
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Winners and losers of Zinedine Zidane's comeback
RELATED STORY
Zidane pledges to count on Real Madrid stars
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid under Zidane:  Real Madrid Potential Lineup under Zinedine Zidane Next Season!
RELATED STORY
5 big names who might leave Real Madrid this summer despite the signing of Zidane
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Real Madrid fans react to Zidane return!
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal make Navas bid, Zidane chooses his next club as he looks to bring two Real Madrid superstars with him and more - January 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us