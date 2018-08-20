Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ndidi signs long-term Leicester City contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
75   //    20 Aug 2018, 00:15 IST
Ndidi - cropped
Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new deal at Leicester City

Leicester City have handed Wilfred Ndidi a two-year extension to his contract with the Premier League club.

Ndidi has been one of the Foxes' most consistent performances since his arrival from Genk in January 2017, and has penned a new deal keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

The Nigeria international was the Premier League's most successful tackler last season and played every minute of the Super Eagles' World Cup campaign in Russia.

And Ndidi, who has already made over 60 appearances for Leicester and been named the club's Young Player of the Year for 2016-17 and 2017-18, is delighted to have pledged his future to the club.

 

"I'm very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City," the 21-year-old told the club's official website. 

"I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years.

"Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United vs Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Vardy signs four-year Leicester contract
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: Manchester United vs Leicester City -...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
5 talking points and preview - Manchester United vs...
RELATED STORY
5 positives to take from Manchester United's win over...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Luke Shaw: 5 Positives From The Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Puel determined to keep Maguire at Leicester
RELATED STORY
 Leicester City FC: Caught in the No-Mans Land 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us