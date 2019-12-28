Ndombele starts for Spurs at Norwich as Mourinho recalls Lo Celso and Eriksen

Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen were all recalled to the Tottenham starting line-up for their trip to Norwich City.

Club-record signing Ndombele ruled himself out of contention against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day having told Spurs boss Jose Mourinho he was not physically prepared having only recently recovered from a groin injury.

However, on the day he celebrated his 23rd birthday, Ndombele was back in Mourinho's XI at Carrow Road, as were Lo Celso and Eriksen, both of whom came off the bench against the Seagulls.

Juan Foyth came in for Davinson Sanchez in defence, with Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks the others to drop out.