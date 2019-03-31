×
Nemeth gets hat trick, Russell scores twice for Sporting KC

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    31 Mar 2019, 03:24 IST
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth became the first Hungarian with a hat trick in MLS history, Johnny Russell added two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised past the Montreal Impact 7-1 on Saturday.

Sporting KC (2-1-1), which has won two of its last three, won a game in the series for the first time since July 18, 2015. Montreal (2-2-0) was trying for its third road win of the season, which would have matched its 2018 total.

Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish of a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

Russell added another goal in the 50th by cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th, separated by 16-year-old Gianluca Busio's first goal at home.

Associated Press
NEWS
