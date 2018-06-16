Neroca FC signs Sebastian Thangmuansang

Pune, June 16 (PTI) Young defender Sebastian Thangmuansang will move from FC Pune City to Neroca FC after the two sides reached an agreement on his transfer.

The 19-year-old has been with the Pune-based club for a while and was a part of the Club's junior teams. Having won the IFA Shield in 2017, the young defender was loaned to Chennai City FC in I-League last season where he notched up 12 appearances.

His performances caught the eye of Neroca FC and the Imphal-based club secured his services.

"It was a great season for Nercoca last year and being a local Manipuri boy, I can't wait to get started and play in front of the home fans," said Sebastian, expressing his delight on making the switch.

I feel it is the right time and the right move for me. I really enjoyed my time at FC Pune City and can surely say that they have the best youth development structure in the country. While there was an opportunity to play in the Club's Reserves Team, I decided to come to Neroca as I feel I can get a lot of game time and the Coaches and Management of FC Pune City supported my decision."

Naoba Thangjam, Owner of Manipur-based Neroca FC mentioned, In Sebastian we are getting a very good young player and I have full trust and confidence in him to perform consistently at a high level for us. I would like to thank FC Pune City for their professionalism in getting this deal over the line.

Gaurav Modwel, CEO of FC Pune City said, While there was interest from a couple of I-League clubs, Sebastian's desire was to play for Neroca FC since he hails from Manipur. Our best wishes are with him and I am confident that he will do well for Neroca