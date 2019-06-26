×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Netherlands and Italy to meet in Women's World Cup quarters as Asian sides exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    26 Jun 2019, 04:02 IST
Lieke Martens
Netherlands' Women's World Cup hero Lieke Martens

Netherlands and Italy will meet in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, with China and 2015 finalists Japan exiting in the last 16.

China fell to the Azzurre before Netherlands triumphed 2-1 thanks to a harsh late penalty that means seven of the quarter-finalists are European.

Lieke Martens struck twice as Netherlands earned revenge for their defeat to Japan by the same scoreline in the last 16 in Canada four years ago.

Martens opened the scoring with a delightful backheel finish, but Japan levelled through Yui Hasegawa before twice hitting the woodwork.

Japan captain Saki Kumagai blocked a shot from Vivianne Miedema with her arm and referee Melissa Borjas controversially pointed to the spot.

Martens made no mistake from 12 yards with her sixth career goal against Japan, her latest strike moving her clear as Netherlands' leading Women's World Cup scorer.

Defending champions the United States are the only non-European side remaining in the competition, with the quarter-finals getting under way on Thursday when Norway play England.

Earlier in the day, Italy sealed their progression with a 2-0 defeat of China.

Advertisement

Valentina Giacinti scored to give Milena Bertolini's side an early advantage and Aurora Galli struck from 20 yards in the second half, the substitute netting for the third time off the bench in this World Cup.

Li Ying and Wang Shanshan had late chances at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier but could not find a breakthrough.

Italy are in the last eight for the first time since 1991, with their meeting against Netherlands set for Saturday.

Advertisement
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Women's Football Squad, Preview, and Predictions
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: USA, Netherlands win to top groups; Cameroon qualify, but Chile endure heartbreaking exit
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: England cruise into the knockouts, Scotland suffer heartbreaking exit
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Netherlands and Canada reach the knockout stages after defeating Cameroon and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Australia v Brazil Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the FIFA World Cup in 20th Century.
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: South Africa v Germany Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Japan Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
VAR: Five ways to improve football's video-assisted revolution
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: USA thrash Thailand, Netherlands steal last-gasp win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT CAM GUI
2 - 0
 Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
FT GHA BEN
2 - 2
 Ghana vs Benin
Today NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Today UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Tomorrow MAD BUR 08:00 PM Madagascar vs Burundi
28 Jun KEN TAN 01:30 AM Kenya vs Tanzania
28 Jun TUN MAL 08:00 PM Tunisia vs Mali
28 Jun MOR COT 10:30 PM Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
Copa America 2019
28 Jun BRA PAR 06:00 AM Brazil vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us