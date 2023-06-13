Netherlands U21 vs Japan U22 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14, 2023 

Netherlands U21 and Japan U22 square off in a friendly on Wednesday (June 14).

Japan are coming off a 2-0 win over England in a friendly last weekend. Rihito Yamamoto broke the deadlock in the 59th minute before Yuta Matsumura wrapped up proceedings with 15 minutes to go.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic in March. Vitesse forward Milton Manhoet put the Dutch ahead in the 17th minute following Adam Karabec's penalty miss two minutes earlier. Second-half substitutes Vaclav Sejk and Pavel Sulc combined to draw the Czechs level five minutes after coming on.

Netherlands will use the game as their final preparatory fixture before kickstarting their quest to win the European U21 Championship next week. They're in Group A of the tournament alongside Belgium, Portugal and Georgia.

Netherlands U21 vs Japan U22 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Netherlands are on a 14-game unbeaten streak, winning ten games.

Eight of Netherlands' last ten games have seen one team fail to score.

Netherlands have conceded more than one goal in just one of their last 12 games.

Netherlands U21 vs Japan U22 Prediction

The Netherlands have their sights set on the European U21 Championship and will want to set a positive tone with a victory here. Erwin van de Looi's side are on a positive run of form that has seen them win ten of their last 14 games, so confidence will be high in the camp.

Japan, for their part, will also be in high spirits, having beaten England 2-0 at the weekend. Their major focus this year will be to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympics, so a strong squad has been named to dispute their friendlies in June.

Netherlands have largely been compact over the last year, but Japan have what it takes to breach their defence. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Netherlands U21 2-2 Japan U22

Netherlands U21 vs Japan U22 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

