Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Netherlands take on South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6).

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams. Their previous clashes were exhibitions, with the Netherlands having the upper hand in their head-to-head record. They topped Group E, one of the toughest, with seven points, notably playing a 1-1 draw against two-time defending champions United States.

Leeuwinnen are visibly not handicapped by the absence of their all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out due to a torn ACL. They scored nine goals in the group stage and conceded just once. The Netherlands possess a robust attack battery which South Africa may struggle to contend with.

South Africa, meanwhile, stunned Italy 3-2 in their final game in Group G to push their total points to four, finishing behind group winners Sweden. They have shown gradual improvement in the campaign, losing their first game against Sweden 2-1, drawing their second against Argentina 2-2 and winning the third against Italy.

Banyana Banyana are competing in the Round of 16 for the first time. Their first appearance at the Women's World Cup in 2019 ended in the group stage. While most would pick the Netherlands, the surprises we have seen in this edition call for caution.

Netherlands vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Netherlands have prevailed over South Africa in all their eight previous clashes.

Netherlands have outscored South Africa 22-5 in their head-to-head meetings.

Netherlands are unbeaten in five games, scoring 18 goals and conceding two.

South Africa have scored ten goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Netherlands have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while South Africa have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Netherlands: W-D-W-W-W; South Africa: W-D-L-W-L.

Netherlands vs South Africa Prediction

Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord has emerged as a prominent performer for the Netherlands, with three goals. Esmee Brugts (two goals) is another attacking threat. With 19 goal attempts thwarted against the United States, goalkeeper Dapne van Domselaar has sizzled.

Meanwhile, can Thembi Kgatlana pull off another thunderclap moment? The Racing Louisville forward boasts two goals, like Hildah Magaia. They're among South Africa's players to watch out for.

The Netherlands come in as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 South Africa

Netherlands vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first – Yes

Tip 4: South Africa to score - Yes