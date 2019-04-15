×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neuer out for two weeks in double Bayern injury blow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    15 Apr 2019, 03:52 IST
Manuel Neuer - cropped
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer will miss around two weeks after reinjuring his calf in Bayern Munich's win at Fortuna Dusseldorf, the club have confirmed.

The goalkeeper aggravated an existing issue when he slipped while attempting a pass in the second half at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The same problem kept Bayern's captain out of recent matches against Freiburg and Heidenheim and he is now in doubt for at least two of the club's final five Bundesliga fixtures.

Niko Kovac's men, a point clear at the top, host Werder Bremen and visit Nurnberg in the next fortnight, with a DFB-Pokal encounter against Werder in between.

Mats Hummels is also under a fitness cloud after straining his thigh in the late stages of Sunday's 4-1 success.

Bayern announced the centre-back will take a "short break from training" as they seek to stay on track for a seventh straight title.

Kingsley Coman's double and one apiece from Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka earlier lifted the champions to a convincing away win.

Head coach Kovac commended his team's conviction in building on last weekend's 5-0 thumping of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

"We were serious over 90 minutes, we didn't allow many chances, it was the right margin of victory," he said.

"The team did a very good job. We're Bundesliga leaders again, and we don't want to give it away."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Neuer limps out of Bayern Munich's clash with Fortuna Dusseldorf
RELATED STORY
Neuer set to return for injury-hit Bayern
RELATED STORY
Neuer back in Bayern team after thumb injury
RELATED STORY
Neuer set for Bayern Munich return from thumb injury
RELATED STORY
Neuer: Bayern Munich must cut out defensive 'madness'
RELATED STORY
Neuer misses DFB-Pokal quarter-final with calf injury
RELATED STORY
Kovac confirms Neuer has suffered another calf injury
RELATED STORY
Bayern captain Neuer fit for Augsburg, Liverpool games
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Neuer, Muller miss out on Der Klassiker combined XI
RELATED STORY
Neuer out of Bayer Leverkusen game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us