Neville: Man Utd must back Solskjaer in transfer market

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 Mar 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be backed in the transfer market by Manchester United, says former captain Gary Neville.

Predecessor Jose Mourinho regularly complained that he was unable to sign the players he wanted, despite landing big-money acquisitions like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Solskjaer has led United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and has put the team back in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, earning a three-year deal.

United did not make any signings to bolster Solskjaer's squad during the January transfer window and Neville feels investment is needed ahead of the 2019-20 season.

I’m delighted for Ole . I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed . However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2019

"I'm delighted for Ole," Neville wrote on Twitter. "I didn't think this would happen when he was appointed.

"However, the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it.

"He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!"

Advertisement