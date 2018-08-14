New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Abu Dhabi Masters Chess.

*Women's Challenger Trophy.

*Asian Games updates.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

India couldn't have practised more, there aren't 10 days in a week: Bayliss

By Chetan Narula

London Aug 14 (PTI) England coach Trevor Bayliss has defended India's much-criticised preparation for the ongoing Test series, saying the beleaguered visitors couldn't have fit in more practice than what they did before the disastrous first two games.

Kohli's plea to fans: Never give up on us

London, Aug 14 (PTI) Embattled India captain Virat Kohli called on the fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping that they "never give up" on the side.

Indian batting has been naive, irresponsible and stupid: Boycott

London, Aug 14 (PTI) Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott was scathing in his criticism of the Indian team, terming the visitors' batting performance "naive, irresponsible and bordering on stupidity".

Bumrah, Ashwin fit; Kohli in race to get fully fit for third Test

London, Aug 14 (PTI) The beleaguered Indian team today received a boost with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being declared fit and available for selection for the third Test against England starting in Nottingham on Saturday.

Viswash targets second Asiad medal after 12 years

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) It could be a career-defining moment for veteran Army archer Viswash when he targets the bull's eye in the Asian Games beginning next week.

Indian squash players question role of coaches Poncha and Kumari in Asiad contingent

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Asian Games-bound Indian squash players have questioned the presence of Cyrus Poncha and Bhuvneshwari Kumari as coaches in the contingent, saying they can only play the role of administrators in the continental mega event in Indonesia