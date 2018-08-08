Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1735 hours:

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
65   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:44 IST

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Pre-match press conference copies of the second Test between India and England from London.

*Football copies on East Bengal and Mohun Bagan from Kolkata.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW

Batsmen the key as India look to reverse fortunes at Lord's

By Chetan Narula

London, Aug 8 (PTI) The Indian cricket team would expect its floundering batsmen to take more responsibility in pursuit of a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, starting tomorrow at the Lord's.

SPO-SINDHU

Very less time to prepare but hope to do better at Asiad: Sindhu

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) P V Sindhu believes Indian shuttlers haven't got enough time to prepare for the Asian Games but expects the team to deliver more than just the one bronze medal claimed in the 2014 edition.

SPO-CONSTANTINE-AIFF

Don't see any reason to part ways with Constantine till Asian Cup: AIFF

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Stephen Constantine will continue as India's national football coach at least till the 2019 Asian Cup, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das has said, putting to rest speculation about an abrupt sacking following complaints by senior players.

SPO-TENDULKAR-KOHLI

Let your heart guide the way, Tendulkar's advice to Kohli

London, Aug 8 (PTI) He has "been there and done that" which is the reason why Sachin Tendulkar's singular piece of advice for Virat Kohli is to worry less and follow his instincts.

SPO-BAD-IND

Jayaram, Rituparna enter prequarterfinals of Vietnam Open

Ho Chi Minh City, Aug 8 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Rituparna Das progressed to the prequarterfinals of the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open Tour Super 100 tournament here today

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
