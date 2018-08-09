New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

Day 1 report of the second Test between India and England from London.

COA chief Vinod Rai welcomes "excellent" SC order on Lodha reforms

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai today welcomed the Supreme Court order on mandatory cooling off period for BCCI office-bearers after two consecutive terms and for putting a roadmap in place for the Board's elections.

IPL like league is the need of the hour for Indian basketball: NBA star Brook Lopez

By Saumojyoti Singha Choudhury

Orlando (US), Aug 7 (PTI) Milwaukee Bucks centre Brook Lopez feels that an IPL like professional league to enhance the popularity of basketball in India.

By Saumojyoti Singha Choudhury

Orlando (US), Aug 9 (PTI) Indian girls produced a stellar show to beat a combined South American team 40-37 in their final pool match to register their maiden victory at the Under-14 Jr NBA World Championships here.

Only we know how we face people when we return without medal: Sakshi

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Under the scanner for her below-par performance in the run-up to the Asian Games, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik is feeling the heat but insists that athletes always aim for medals so that fingers are not pointed at them.

Joshi, Powar among 20 applicants for Indian women's coach job; NZ batswoman too in hunt

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Former India spinners Sunil Joshi and Ramesh Powar will be among 20 candidates to be interviewed for the role of the women's cricket coach in Mumbai tomorrow