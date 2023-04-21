New England Revolution vs Sporting Kansas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

It's first versus last at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday (April 22), as high-flying New England Revolution host a struggling Sporting Kansas side in the MLS.

With five wins and one defeat in eight games, the Revs are atop the Eastern Conference after collecting 17 points, ahead of Cincinnati on goal difference. Lately, their form has appeared to drop a little, as Bruce Arena's side have won once in their last three games after winning four of their opening five.

That includes a 1-1 draw at Columbus Crew, who stole a point after restoring parity in the 98th minute through Sean Zawadzki. It must be noted that New England played with ten men for the last 40 minutes after Dylan Borrero's sending off.

Meanwhile, Kansas remain winless in the season, drawing thrice and losing five times to remain at the bottom of the Western Conference.

New England Revolution vs Sporting Kansas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 clashes between the two teams, with Kansas leading 20-14.

New England have lost just one of their last five meetings with Kansas (3-1 in September 2017).

New England have won their last three home games against Kansas.

Having drawn their last game, New England could go two games without a win for the first time this season. They also haven't drawn twice in a row since July 2022 (2).

Kansas have not scored in their last three games.

The visitors have scored the least number of goals (2), conceded the most (11) and collected the lowert number of points in the Western Conference.

New England are unbeaten in four home games this season, winning thrice.

New England Revolution vs Sporting Kansas Prediction

Kansas have been the worst side of the 2023 season. New England, by contrast, have fared much better. The stark contrast in form means there's a clear winner here.

Prediction: New England 3-0 Kansas

New England Revolution vs Sporting Kansas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

