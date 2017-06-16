New Everton stadium at heart of Liverpool bid

by Reuters 16 Jun 2017, 18:50 IST

By Simon Evans

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Liverpool's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games will include Premier League club Everton's planned new stadium, which will feature a temporary, removable, athletics track.

Liverpool unveiled their bid on Friday saying the opening ceremony and rugby sevens would be held at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium.

The initial bid plan, submitted on Friday, also includes a link-up with neighbouring Manchester which would host Twenty20 cricket at Old Trafford cricket ground and cycling at the Manchester Velodrome.

Most of the Games will be held at existing venues but a new 50-metre swimming pool will be built within the city centre dock system, while triple jump, long jump and pole vault are proposed to be held on the dockside by Mann Island.

The new Everton stadium, at Bramley-Moore Dock, close to the city centre, would host athletics events and would also have the Athletes Village close by.

The city's Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) would host a number of indoor events including Artistic Gymnastics and Badminton. Everton's current stadium, Goodison Park, would host the boxing finals.

"What we have unveiled is truly transformational. We are utilising our existing, world-class venues...as well as facilities linked to the massive regeneration that is already taking place in the Bramley-Moore Dock area," Liverpool bid chairman Brian Barwick said.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were originally handed to Durban in South Africa but the city was stripped of hosting rights by the Commonwealth Games Federation in March after the plan hit financial problems.

Another English city, Birmingham, is also bidding for 2022 along with Victoria in western Canada. Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia has also said it is interested in hosting, along with several Australian venues.

