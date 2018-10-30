×
New Italian FA chief expects end to chaos in lower divisions

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    30 Oct 2018, 23:11 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — New Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina says it's "time to play" for idle Serie C clubs still holding out hope of promotion to Serie B.

Presiding over his first board meeting since being elected last week, Gravina signaled that he plans to support previous rulings limiting Serie B to 19 clubs this season.

The move from 22 to 19 teams was made following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

However, Virtus Entella, Novara, Pro Vercelli and Ternana — the four clubs relegated at the end of last season — plus Catania and Siena, which lost in the Serie C playoffs, are all still arguing for a place in the second division.

Entella has played only one match this season in Serie C, and the other clubs arguing for promotion have also been idle lately.

Gravina says: "I'm hoping that that everyone plays on Sunday and I think my wish will be met by the leaders of the Lega Pro (Serie C). The time has come to play football."

Chaos and 'absurdity' rule in Italy's lower divisions
Remembering 5 times the world of football united in grief...
Top 5 Italian managers to have featured in the Premier...
7 lesser known players who are brothers of Chelsea stars
Thai FA Cup: Round of 16 Preview
Reports: Former Premier League star set to join Indian...
Emirates FA Cup: 5 most interesting first-round fixtures 
Arthur Melo: Mastering the Concept of Space-Time at...
Allegri expects Can to need surgery
Major loopholes in Indian Super League's quest to...
Contact Us Advertise with Us