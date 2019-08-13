New Juventus signing Danilo relishing chance to work with Ronaldo and Sarri

Danilo pictured in training

Danilo is motivated to become a better player at Juventus with the help of former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Brazil full-back made the move to Turin last week as part of a deal that saw Joao Cancelo move the opposite way to Manchester City.

He will reunite with five-time Balon d'Or winner Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, having previously won two Champions League titles together at Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Danilo joked he had already asked for the number seven shirt belonging to Ronaldo.

"I spoke to him before coming here. I said to him that I wanted to take the number seven jersey, but it was already taken," Danilo said.

"He spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation. I found a very motivated and happy Ronaldo. He spoke about the club like a family and this was reassuring to me. It was great to hear such things."

Danilo made the switch to Juve at a time of transition for the Italian champions, who brought in ex-Chelsea and Napoli boss Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri's successor.

"Sarri has a very particular style," the 28-year-old said. "He likes to command play. Napoli and Chelsea are two different teams who are difficult to face.

"I like his style of play very much and I am ready to learn and evolve every day. Sarri has asked me to be very attentive in the defensive phase of the game, and that I am free to express my potential.

"I don’t think I’ll have difficulty adapting to what he is asking for. I know that defending is very important in Italy, but I am 28 years old and open to learning anything that I need to become a better player."

After being used predominantly as a back-up option at City, featuring 34 times across two Premier League seasons, Danilo felt it was time for a new challenge with Juventus.

"Every moment is important to help forge you as a player," said Danilo, who has been handed the number 13 shirt. "Although I didn’t play the way I wanted to, these years were fundamental and will help me have the right mentality here at Juve.

"The first impressions have been good. I have been welcomed warmly and I feel great being here these first few days. There were already discussions with Juventus in the past, but I believe that this is the right moment to be here."