×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

New-look Germany ease past Russia in friendly

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    16 Nov 2018, 13:30 IST

Leipzig (Germany), Nov 16 (AFP) A youthful Germany team easily beat Russia 3-0 as Joachim Loew began a rebuilding process following the summer's World Cup debacle with a simple friendly win.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich pair Niklas Suele and Serge Gnabry claimed the first-half goals in Leipzig for head coach Loew's new-look Germany side on Thursday.

"We can be pleased with that, we were in top form in the first half," said goal-scorer Gnabry.

"We were a bit too passive after the break, but we will take the win.

"It doesn't matter how old this team is, look at someone like Kai (Havertz), he's only 19, but played really well." This was Germany's biggest victory and most convincing performance of 2018, a year which saw a record six defeats.

After so many lacklustre performances from the Germans in the last 12 months, Loew's spritely side came through thanks to some high-tempo football.

However the victory is no more than a confidence booster for Monday's crunch Nations League match at home to the Netherlands when Loew will recall his senior players.

The Germans, bottom of Group One in League A, are currently two points behind the Dutch, who play leaders France in Rotterdam on Friday.

Loew had talked down the importance of the Nations League and was talking up his rebuilding process in Leipzig in the wake of the woeful World Cup performance.

- Youthful -

============

After crashing out after the group stages in Russia, Loew made good on his promise to give Germany "a new" youthful face, with 19-year-old Kai Havertz partnering Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

Even with 32-year-old Manuel Neuer in goal, this was one of the youngest teams Loew has fielded in his 12-year tenure with an average age of just under 24.

Neuer was the only player from the 2014 World Cup final to start, and the bold line-up paid off against a limited Russian team.

The Germans got off to a bright start and were ahead after eight minutes, when Gnabry's lovely threaded ball was clinically finished by Sane.

Suele, 23, made it 2-0 on 25 minutes with his first international goal when Antonio Ruediger's header fell at the feet of the Chelsea player's centre-back partner, who fired into the bottom corner.

Five minutes from the break Gnabry made sure of the result when he sprinted onto Havertz's superb pass and slotted home.

The Russians were more aggressive after the break and midfielder Aleksei Ionov fired wide from close range with their best chance early in the second half.

Loew lowered the German's average age further for the last 30 minutes when Ruediger, 25, was replaced by 22-year-old Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The only bad news for Loew came with 25 minutes left when wing-back Jonas Hector had to be helped off with a leg injury

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Firsts for Sane, Suele as Germany beats Russia in friendly
RELATED STORY
Mark Uth, Julian Draxler drop out for Germany
RELATED STORY
Reus and Kroos to sit out Germany's clash with Russia
RELATED STORY
Ozil's Germany absence a 'pity', says Sane
RELATED STORY
Coach Joachim Loew leaves Boateng out of Germany squad
RELATED STORY
Germany recall Reus but rest Boateng and Ter Stegen
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Qatar scores late to stun Switzerland 1-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
5 epic dying-minute goals in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Low targeting Euro 2020 as Germany face Nations League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us