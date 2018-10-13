×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New Monaco coach Henry turned down 'attractive offers'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    13 Oct 2018, 15:58 IST
henry-cropped
New Monaco coach Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has revealed that he turned down "some very attractive offers" before signing a three-year deal as Monaco coach.

The 41-year-old was announced as the Ligue 1 side's new boss on Saturday, following the dismissal of Leonardo Jardim two days earlier.

Henry had been linked with Aston Villa before Dean Smith's appointment on Wednesday, as well as the Egypt national team.  

Posting on Twitter, Henry said the lure of returning to the club where he made his professional debut in 1994 was too great to resist.

"It is with great pride that I have accepted the position of manager of Monaco," he said.

"I was fortunate to receive some very attractive offers over the last few months but Monaco will always be close to my heart.

"Having started my footballing career with this great club, it seems like fate that I will now begin my managerial career here too.

"I'm incredibly excited to be given this opportunity but now the hard work must begin. Can't wait."

His first game in charge for Monaco is a visit to Strasbourg on Saturday in Ligue 1 before a meeting with Club Brugge in the Champions League four days later.

Omnisport
NEWS
Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Henry signs three-year Monaco deal
RELATED STORY
Deschamps reluctant to back Henry for Monaco job
RELATED STORY
Martinez endorses 'great' Henry amid Monaco links
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might...
RELATED STORY
Henry ready to be a head coach says Belgium boss Martinez
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Henry will be a 'top manager'
RELATED STORY
Monaco fires Jardim after poor start to season
RELATED STORY
No Villa contact for Henry - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us