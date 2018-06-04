Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

New Umtiti release clause set at €500m

Barcelona have increased Samuel Umtiti's release clause by €440million in a bid to ward off any possible suitors.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 15:04 IST
937
samuel umtiti - cropped
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has signed his new Barcelona contract, which includes a release clause of €500million.

The France international put pen to paper on the five-year deal on Monday after agreeing terms in the past week.

Part of the reason behind the renewal was Barca's concerns over Umtiti's relatively low buyout clause of €60m, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the player.

The loss of Neymar for €222m to Paris Saint-Germain last August exacerbated fears Umtiti could be tempted to leave, just two years after signing from Lyon in a €25m deal.

With that in mind, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the centre-back's release fee has been increased by a whopping €440m.

"We think that, with this clause, nobody will think of coming here to try to take him away," Bartomeu said.

Umtiti said he was "proud and happy" to have committed his future to the Catalan giants, despite the previous speculation over his future.

"I'm nervous today because this is a dream that continues," he said.

"From the first day, I've felt at home here, and now I want to stay for a long time.

"I'm very happy in the city, in the team and I have everyone's confidence. That's why I'm not going to leave. It's my home."

Barcelona Football
Reports: Manchester United to trigger defender's £53...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023
RELATED STORY
Umtiti keen to extend Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to activate release clause of FC...
RELATED STORY
Valverde optimistic on new Umtiti contract
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona look at  Eriksen as...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona set to complete first signing of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018