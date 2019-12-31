×
New year, new look? Cristiano Ronaldo shows off man bun in Juventus training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST
CristianoRonaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus training

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have put Serie A's mid-season break to good use as he targets further success in 2020.

Juventus returned to training on Monday ahead of next week's clash against Cagliari, with the Bianconeri behind Scudetto frontrunners Inter on goal difference.

But as Maurizio Sarri's men aim to improve on a first half of the campaign which ended with a Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, star striker Ronaldo has a new look.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who sported a headband before Christmas, has grown out his hair into a man bun, and he uploaded a snap to his Instagram page.

Ronaldo will hope the new do does little to impact his outstanding goalscoring form, with 10 Serie A strikes to his name already this term.

