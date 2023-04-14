New York City vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

New York City welcome Nashville to Citi Field in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are winless in three league games and have had 1-1 draws in their last two. Gabriel Pereira was on the scoresheet in their previous outing against Atlanta United. He equalised two minutes after Giorgos Giakoumakis had broken the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back defeats, Nashville are unbeaten in their last two MLS games. In their previous outing, they drew goalless at home against Toronto.

Both teams have endured a slow start to their league campaign. New York are seventh in the Eastern Conferencewith nine points, while the visitors are fifth with 11 points from seven outings.

New York City vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times across competitions since 2021, with Nashville leading 2-0.

They met in the campaign opener in February, where goals from Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg helped Nashville to a 2-0 home win.

New York have not scored in two of their three meetings against Nashville.

Nashville have kept five clean sheets in seven league games this season but have failed to score in four games.

Nashville's games have produced under 2.5 goals, while six of New York's seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored Nashville 7-6 in the league this season, but the visitors have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding twice in seven games.

New York City vs Nashville Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten at home this season. Five of their seven goals this season have come at home. Nashville, meanwhile, have scored just two of their six goals on their travels, winning once in three outings.

Considering NYCFC's unbeaten run at home this term, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: New York 1-1 Nashville

New York City vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Pereira to score or assist any time - Yes

