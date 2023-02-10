New York RB vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

New York RB face Minnesota at stadium TBC in a friendly on Saturday (February 11).

New York beat Nashville SC 1-0 last month in their first friendly and the only game they have played so far in the off-season. After their game against Minnesota, they will take on La Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes before facing Orlando City away in their first MLS game of the season.

The Red Bulls are yet to win the MLS Cup but have won the Supporters' Shield three times - 2013, 2015 and 2018. Last season, they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota, meanwhile, have played three pre-season friendlies so far, humbling New York City FC 1-0, drawing 2-2 against Philadelphia Union and losing 2-0 to Orlando City. They will take on SJ Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps after this game before opening their MLS season at FC Dallas.

The Loons finished sixth in the Western Conference and 11th overall last season but failed to progress beyond the first round in the playoffs. They have made a few signings ahead of the new campaign, including midfielder Joseph Rosales from Independiente.

New York will be another good test of Minnesota’s preparedness. The last two meetings between the two sides have gone in favour of Minnesota – 1-0, 2-1.

New York RB vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have won twice and lost twice in their last four games against Minnesota.

The hosts have outscored Minnesota 7-3 in their four clashes so far.

New York were theMLS Cup runners-up in 2008, finishing second to Columbus Crew.

Minnesota’s best MLS record so far is a seventh-placed finish in the 2019 season.

New York have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Minnesota have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: New York – W-L-W-L-L; Minnesota – L-D-W-L-W.

New York RB vs Minnesota Prediction

Scottish winger Lewis Morgan scored 15 goals for New York last season. He's still a member of the team and remains their numero uno attacking threat.

Minnesota, meanwhile, have sidelined three players due to injury, including Patrick Weah. Emanuel Reynoso (11 goals) and Luis Amarilla (9) will be the men to watch out for. New York, though, are expected to win based on their superior squad.

Prediction: New York RB 2-1 Minnesota

New York RB vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes

