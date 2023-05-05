New York RB vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023 

New York RB and Philadelphia Union battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday (May 6).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Chicago Fire last weekend. Goals in either half from Kei Kamara and Cory Burke saw the spoils shared. Philadelphia, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat atLos Angeles FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Timothy Tillman, Kwadwo Opoku and Denis Bouanga scored to guide the California outfit to the final, where they face Club Leon.

Philadelphia will turn their attention back to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim maximum points in a 4-2 home win over Toronto FC. Mikael Uhre scored a hat-trick.

The win saw the Union climb to tenth spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from nine games. New York, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, with nine points to show for their efforts after ten outings.

New York RB vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Philadelphia lead 16-15.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Philadelphia claim a 2-0 away win.

New York are without a win in six games, drawing four.

Philadelphia have managed just one win in their last six games across cmpetitions.

Four of Philadelphia's last five away competitive fixtures have produced at least three goals.

Philadelphia have not won on the road in this season, losing five and drawing three.

New York RB vs Philadelphia Prediction

Philadelphia saw their continental aspirations dashed in midweek, so they will be eager to bounce back with a win. However, their patchy form on the road this season suggests that might not be the case.

The story is similar for New York, with Gerhard Struber's side on a six-game winless run in the league. Both sides have struggled for consistency in the league this term, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: New York 1-1 Philadelphia

New York RB vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes