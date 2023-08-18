New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

New York Red Bulls host DC United at the Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Sunday (August 20), looking to recover from their Leagues Cup heartbreak.

The Red Bulls lost 4-3 on penalties to Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16 of the cup on Wednesday. Now, their attention turns to the league, where Troy Lesesne's side haven't particularly impressed.

With just six wins and 26 points from 23 games, New York are down in 11th in the Eastern Conference. Their last two games before entering the cup had ended in defeats, too. New York are now just two losses away from matching their record from last season, when they finished fourth.

DC, meanwhile, haven't exactly seen the best season either, overseeing just eight wins from 24 games and collecting 30 points to sit in ninth position in the Eastern Conference.

The Black and Reds went out in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup to Philadelphia Union, losing 5-4 on penalties following a goalless stalemate.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 101 clashes between the two sides before, with DC leading 44-38.

New York have faced DC on more occasions than any other side; New England (94) and Columbus Crew (89) are their next most common opponents.

New York are unbeaten against DC in four clashes.

New York have kept a clean sheet in their last two clashes with DC; they haven't shut them three times in a row since 2015 (also 3).

Having beaten DC on their last visits to New York, the Red Bulls are looking to win for the third time in a row since a run of five consecutive wins between 2014 and 2015.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction

New York have a terrific record to DC, and their last few games have seen the shades of their former self. Another victory could be on the cards.

Prediction: New York 2-1 DC

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes