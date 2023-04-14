New York Red Bulls host Houston Dynamo at Red Bull Arena on Saturday (April 15) in the MLS, looking to pick up just their second win of the campaign.

It hasn't been a good start to the season for the Red Bulls. They've won just once in seven games and collected seven points to sit in 11th in the Eastern Conference.

It could've been worse had Gerhard Struber's side not salvaged a draw in their last game. Tom Barlow scored in the 17th minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

Houston, meanwhile, aren't much better off, winning and losing thrice apiece in six games in the Western Conference, including a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in their last outing.

Interestingly, all three of their wins this season have come at home. They've lost each time on their travels.

New York Red Bulls vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 meetings between the two sides, New York have won 13 times over Houston and lost ten.

In their last six meetings, the spoils have been shared with alternating wins for each team.

New York are unbeaten to Houston at home in the league in the regular season, with their only home loss in the fixture coming in the 2013 MLS Cup playoffs.

New York and Houston last met in 2019, which ended in a 4-0 home win for the Orange Crush.

Houston are one of the only three sides - St.Louis and Real Salt Lake being the others - who haven't drawn a game in the league this season

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last four games, but all three of them have come at home. The Orange Crush have conceded in every away league game so far.

New York have failed to score in just one of their three home games this season.

New York Red Bulls vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Neither team has started the season strongly, blowing hot and cold. Considering that, a dour, low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: New York 1-1 Houston

New York Red Bulls vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes