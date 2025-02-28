New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

New York Red Bulls host Nashville at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday. Both teams are winless in two matches.

Ad

The Red Bulls enter this meeting on the back of two consecutive defeats. They were whitewashed 6-0 in their final preseason friendly against San Diego before losing their season opener to Cincinnati 1-0. However, the hosts were on the road in both games.

The Red Bulls finished 16th overall last season and qualified for the playoffs, progressing to the final but lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy. It was their second closest attempt to clinch their first MLS Cup after 2008, when they finished runners-up.

Ad

Trending

Nashville, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw in their first game of the season by New England. It was their second consecutive draw without a goal. Their only preseason friendly ended goalless against Charlotte. The visitors are set to hit the road for the first time in three matches.

Coyotes held their own in their last two trips to the Sports Illustrated Stadium, sharing the spoils with New York Red Bulls twice.

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have won twice in their last five matches with Nashville.

The hosts have won once in their last three home matches with Nashville.

New York have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Nashville have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

New York have won twiceand lost twice in their last five matches, while Nashville have won twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: New York – L-L-D-W-W; Nashville – D-D-W-W-L

Ad

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Prediction

New York will use this meeting to launch their new season in front of home fans. Nashville, meanwhile, have been criticised for their poor preseason, with just two exhibition matches played.

The Red Bulls come in as the favourites based on their home advantage.

Prediction: New York 2-1 Nashville

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nashville to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback