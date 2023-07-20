New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

New York Red Bulls welcome New England Revolution to the Red Bull Arena in the group stage of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (July 22). The two teams are drawn alongside Atletico San Luis in Group East 4 in the competition.

For the first time, the Leagues Cup will feature 47 teams, all teams from the MLS (29) and Liga MX (18). Only two teams, Los Angeles FC (MLS Cup winners) and Pachuca (Liga MX winners) have earned a direct place in the knockouts.

New York have suffered two straight defeats, including a 3-1 loss at Real Salt Lake on Sunday. New England, meanwhile, have won their two games, including a 4-0 win over DC United on Sunday, with Ian Harkes bagging a brace.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Eastern Conference rivals have squared off 95 times across competitions since 1996, with New England leading 42-33.

New York are on a three-game winning run against New England, including a 2-1 win in the MLS at home earlier this season.

New England have scored at least twice in six of their last seven MLS games.

The Red Bulls have suffered just one defeat in nine home meetings against New England.

New England have had just one defeat in ten games caross competitions, with that loss coming against New York.

New England are winless in six away games across competitions, losing thrice.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

New York have suffered three defeats in their last four games. At home, they have suffered three defeats in their last six outings. Interestingly, they have been the better side against New England, recording three straight wins. At home, New York have had seven wins in their last nine meetings against them.

The Revs have been in good touch recently, suffering one defeat in ten games. They're winless in six away games across competitions, though. Nonetheless, considering the recent form of both teams, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York 1-1 New England

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Franuel Amaya to score or assist any time - Yes