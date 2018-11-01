×
Newcastle captain Lascelles extends contract to 2024

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    01 Nov 2018, 15:36 IST
Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles

Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year Newcastle United contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Defender Lascelles, the club captain, was linked with Liverpool earlier in the year but has committed his future to Newcastle to 2024.

And the 24-year-old is thrilled to be staying at Newcastle, who are second bottom in the Premier League without a win in any competition this season.

"I'm over the moon - it's great news to be tied down to Newcastle for a long time," Lascelles told NUFC TV. "It's pretty much all I ever wanted: playing in the Premier League in front of amazing fans.

"I think now as players, we just need to give the fans what they deserve. We need to put in the performances and make it even more special.

"Since I've been here, everything's been really positive and now I need to get my head down and get this team higher up the league."

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was forced to deny a row with Lascelles over tactics earlier in the season but the Spaniard hailed the centre-back's potential.

"I'm really pleased to see Jamaal sign a contract extension. He's the future of the club and someone who really cares," Benitez added. "The fans are looking for players who care about the team and the club, and he is one of these players.

"He's still a young player, still a young captain and still a young centre-back, so we're talking about a player who has a great future, because normally you consider the peak of a centre-back could be between 28 years old and 30 years old, so still he has plenty of room for improvement.

"He's keen to learn and he's working hard, trying to be a better player every day, so it is good news for the club."

