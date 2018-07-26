Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Newcastle finally invest in Deportivo's Schar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
213   //    26 Jul 2018, 17:03 IST
fabian schar - cropped
Luis Suarez is challenged by Fabian Schar

Switzerland international defender Fabian Schar has joined Newcastle United from Deportivo La Coruna for a reported £3million.

The 26-year-old centre-back, who spent just a single season in LaLiga with Deportivo, has signed an initial three-year contract with Rafael Benitez's side.

"I'm really happy to be here," he told Newcastle's website. "The club is a really big club for me. It has a big name, and it is a brilliant chance for me.

"I'm not like a typical defender. I, of course, defend, but I'm quite good with the ball – I like to play, I want to build up the game from behind, and I think that is a strength of mine. I have also scored some headers – that could also be a strength and hopefully I can use it here."

Schar was highly rated as a young player at Basel and initially settled well in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim in 2015, but he struggled in his second season and was allowed to move to Spain last July.

He developed a reputation for a rugged and aggressive approach to defending in LaLiga, earning 10 bookings in 25 appearances last term.

Schar has 42 international caps and made three appearances at the World Cup in Russia but was banned for the last-16 defeat to Sweden.

"I'm really pleased to welcome Fabian to Newcastle United," Benitez said. "He is an international, did well in the World Cup and has great experience.

"He adds competition in this position and that is a positive for the team."

He becomes the club's fourth signing of the close-season after Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung-yueng and Chelsea loanee Kenedy.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 10 highest Premier League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Most Unfair Sackings in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Is Miguel Almiron the answer to all of Newcastle United's...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United and Mike Ashley discussed in Parliament...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United must keep Dwight Gayle for depth this...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United's hopes of signing Andros Townsend take...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United: Is Mike Ashley forcing Rafa Benitez out?
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Benitez calls for united front at Newcastle
RELATED STORY
5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us