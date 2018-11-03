×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Newcastle finally wins in EPL at Watford's expense

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    03 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST
AP Image

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle finally tasted victory 11 games into the English Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez converted fellow substitute Ki Sung-yueng's free kick in the 65th minute.

Watford was left to wonder how it ended up empty-handed after Gerard Deulofeu and substitute Stefan Okaka spurned gilt-edged opportunities, while Roberto Pereyra rattled the crossbar.

The visitors should have been ahead after 15 minutes when defender Adrian Mariappa shot wide. Deulofeu then broke clear only to be denied by a fine intervention by DeAndre Yedlin.

Deulofeu also side-footed wastefully wide from Jose Holebas' cut-back, and was even more profligate following a counterattack.

Perez then put Newcastle in front and the home team could have effectively ended the match as a contest when Salomon Rondon headed a Kenedy cross wide.

There was still time, though, for Okaka and Andre Gray to go close to snatching an equalizer for Watford.

Associated Press
NEWS
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United win against Watford arrives at just the...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will defeat Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for...
RELATED STORY
Why Jamaal Lascelles' new contract at Newcastle United is...
RELATED STORY
Mane-inspired Liverpool 3 points clear atop EPL
RELATED STORY
Slumping Newcastle posing 1 of Benitez's greatest challenges
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us