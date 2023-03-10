Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Newcastle Jets welcome Adelaide United to the McDonald Jones Stadium for a matchday 20 fixture in the Australian A League on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Wellington Phoenix at the weekend. Callan Elliot and Oskar Zawada scored first-half goals to give Phoenix a two-goal lead at the break. Manabu Saito halved the deficit right after the break, but a comeback was not to be.

Adelaide, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comeback 4-2 home win over Melbourne City. Andrew Nabbout put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute before Lachlan Barr levelled matters in first-half injury time. Second-half goals from Craig Goodwin, Louis D'Arrigo and Nestor Irankunda helped Adelaide secure maximum points.

The win saw them climb to third in the standings, having garnered 31 points from 19 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, are seventh with 24 points to show for their efforts after 19 outings.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 previous occasions, with Adelaide leading 25-13.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Newcastle win 1-0 away.

Adelaide are on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning and drawing four games apiece.

Five of Newcastle's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Adelaide'a last six league games have had goals at both ends.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six visits to Newcastle, winning the last four.

Newcastle form guide: L-L-W-W-D; Adelaide form guide: W-D-D-W-W.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide's eight-game unbeaten run has seen them soar up the standings, and they are outside the top two on just goal difference. Their victory over table-toppers Melbourne City highlights their title credentials.

Newcastle, meenwhile, have lost their last two games, but their poor record against Adelaide, particularly at home, does not augur well for their victory hopes. The visitors should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-3 Adelaide United

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Adelaide to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Adelaide to score in both halves

