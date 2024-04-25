Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners battle for three points in the final game of the Australian A League regular season on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Wellington Phoenix. They went ahead through Alex Paulsen's 15th-minute own goal, but Kosta Barbarouses drew parityl in the 71st minute.

Central Coast, meanwhile, won the AFC Cup with a 3-0 home win over Abdish-Ata in the second leg of the final. All three goals came in the final 13 minutes, with 18-year-old Miguel Di Pizio writing his name into club folklore with his brace, while Mikael Doka also scored. The victory saw them win the title with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The Coasties turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-0 win at Western United. The victory left them in second spot in the points table, having garnered 49 points from 25 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, are 10th with 28 points.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides. Central Coast lead 24-18.

Their most recent clash in March saw Central Coast win 1-0 away.

Central Coasthave won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Four of Newcastle's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Central Coast have the best away record in the league, with 23 points from 12 games.

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Newcastle will wrap up their league campaign on Saturday, and their players will get an early vacation, having not made it to the playoff.

Central Coast, meanwhile, are fresh off their maiden continental crown, having won the AFC Cup. They are also on course to retain their league title but will want to end the regular season as champions. They are one point behind table-toppers Wellington Phoenix, having played one game fewer.

Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Central Coast

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals