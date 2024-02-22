Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Newcastle Jets will trade tackles with Macarthur FC on matchday 18 of the Australian A League on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Western United last weekend. Daniel Penha broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before Noah Botic doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Macarthur, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat after extra time against Central Coast Mariners in the AFC Cup Round of 16 on Thursday. A thrilling end to the game saw Angel Torres and Ulises Davila score in the last 10 minutes to force extra time. Lachlan Rose put Macarthur ahead in the 92nd minute before Mikael Doka and Ronald Barcellos scored to help the Mariners progress to the next round.

The Bulls will turn their focus back to the league where their last game was a 2-1 home defeat to Wellington Phoenix. The loss saw them drop to fourth in the points table with 28 points, while Newcastle are 11th with 18 points from as many games.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides, with each team winning thrice apiece.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in January in a 1-1 draw.

Five of Newcastle's last seven league games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Macarthur's last eight games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nine of Macarthur's last 10 league games have had goals at both ends.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Prediction

Newcastle are winless in four league games but are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Macarthur.

Macarthur got eliminated from the continent in midweek and recently saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end at home. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Macarthur

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals