Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar

Rafael Benitez has added to his defensive ranks with Eibar's Florian Lejeune signing a five-year deal at Newcastle United.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 14:38 IST

New Newcastle United signing Florian Lejeune

Newcastle United have bolstered their defence ahead of a return to the Premier League with the signing of Florian Lejeune from Eibar.

The centre-back becomes the Magpies' second arrival of the close-season following the permanent switch of Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

Lejeune has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at St James' Park, meaning he will stay at Newcastle – promoted as champions under Rafael Benitez last season – until 2022.

"I'm very happy to have signed. Newcastle United is a big club, and I'm very happy to be here," Lejeune told Newcastle's official website.

"When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come. Since I've been in touch with the manager, it was an easy decision for me to come here."

Lejeune first moved to LaLiga with Villarreal in 2011 from Istres but was scarcely used in the first team.

The 26-year-old was signed by Manchester City from Girona ahead of the 2015-16 season, but was immediately loaned back and did not make a first-team appearance in the Premier League.

A permanent move to Eibar followed and he made 34 LaLiga outings last term as the team finished 10th.