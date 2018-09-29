Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Newcastle owner on hand to see 5th EPL loss to Leicester

Associated Press
NEWS
News
29 Sep 2018
AP Image

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle owner Mike Ashley witnessed the problems he's wrought for his winless side as it lost for the fifth time in seven matches in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Ashley was at a game at St. James' Park for the first time since May 2017 as Newcastle lost to Leicester 2-0 on goals by Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire.

The sportswear magnate's transfer policy of not investing in a proven scorer came back to haunt Newcastle as chances went begging.

Ashley departed his seat after TV captured him smiling as some home fans chanted "Get out of our club," and "Stand up if you hate Ashley."

Kenedy, arguably their most creative player, started at left back because Paul Dummett was injured and there was no other specialist in the squad.

Leicester won at Newcastle for a third straight time.

