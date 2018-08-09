Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Newcastle snap up Fernandez from Swansea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    09 Aug 2018, 23:54 IST
Federico Fernandez - cropped
Federico Fernandez with Swansea City.

Federico Fernandez has been reunited with Rafael Benitez after completing a reported £6million switch from Swansea City to Newcastle United.

Magpies boss Benitez had been on the hunt for defensive cover following Florian Lejeune's cruciate ligament injury and his search has ended with a two-year deal for the experienced Fernandez.

The 29-year-old spent the last of his three seasons at Napoli under Benitez's guidance before moving to the Premier League with Swansea in August 2014.

He made 128 appearances for the Swans in total, but was unable to prevent the team enduring relegation to the Championship last term.

Fernandez joins former team-mate Ki Sung-yueng in making the move from the Liberty Stadium to St James' Park this off-season.

"I know Federico well from our time together at Napoli and it was an easy decision to bring him here," Benitez said.

"He is experienced, a very good professional and he will add competition in defence."

Fernandez won the last of his 32 caps for Argentina in 2014, having been part of the squad that reached the World Cup final that year.

