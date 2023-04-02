Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils go down easily to high-flying Magpies | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United had a drab performance as Newcastle United eased to a 2-0 win in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Sunday, April 2.

Newcastle United came into the game with their sights set on the fourth spot in the table. The Magpies were two points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but had two games in hand. Manager Eddie Howe named an unchanged lineup from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 before the international break.

Manchester United, on the other hand, looked to solidify their position in the top four. Manager Erik ten Hag made two changes after the team's 3-1 FA Cup victory over Fulham. Diogo Dalot came in for an ill Aaron Wan-Bissaka while Antony replaced Jadon Sancho on the right flank.

The first half was dominated by the home side as they put Manchester United under loads of pressure. David de Gea had to make a double save to deny Alexander Isak's header and Joe Willock's attempt from the rebound.

Newcastle continued to create chances but were unable to add the finishing touch to any of them. Allan Saint-Maximin was threatening down the left as he set up Sean Longstaff and Willock for chances but the pair could not convert.

The first half ended goalless with Newcastle definitely the happier side.

The second half began with more of the same, as Howe's men looked to grab the vital goal.

Anthony Martial and Sancho came on for Wout Weghorst and Antony as ten Hag looked for some motivation. The Frenchman marked a comeback from injury and came off the bench to find the winning goal.

However, it was Newcastle's pressure that eventually paid dividends as they took the lead in the 65th minute. Bruno Guimaraes' ball from the right was deep but Saint-Maximin did well to head it back in and Willock applied the finish from point-blank range.

Manchester United tried their best to level the scores but the Magpies were effective in shutting the game down. They added a late second from Kieran Trippier's whipped ball that substitute Callum Wilson nodded in.

The game ended 2-0 for the home side as Manchester United's drab performance meant the race for the top four spots became more interesting. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Marcus Rashford had a rare off-night

The in-form forward had a day to forget. Initially starting as the usual left-sided attacker, Rashford was barely involved in the Manchester United attack. The Englishman finished with just 29 touches on the day and was kept quiet by a strong Newcastle defense.

#4. Allan Saint-Maximin's sensational performance

Saint-Maximin had a dazzling day on the left flank. Manchester United definitely missed the defensive prowess of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, and the French winger regularly punished Diogo Dalot.

Saint-Maximin was on for only 65 minutes but was instrumental in creating chances, his last touch being the assist for Willock's goal. He finished with six key passes, two completed dribbles, and one shot on target.

#3. Newcastle United's defensive prowess was on full display

Newcastle United showed today why they are one of the best defensive teams in the Premier League. The Magpies have conceded a miserly 19 goals in the league this season while keeping 13 clean sheets. They were highly effective in shutting down a potent Manchester United attack on Sunday as well.

Notably, they largely kept the likes of Rashford quiet. The addition of Sven Botman from Lille in the summer has proved to be an extremely smart piece of business by the Tyneside club.

#2. Newcastle United make a definitive push for a top four spot

Newcastle United came into the game fifth, two points behind Tottenham with two games in hand. The Magpies made good use of one of those games in hand with a brilliant outing against another top-four side in United. They were comprehensively the better side and jumped the Red Devils as well with a win, moving to third on goal difference.

The Magpies have overturned a bad run of five games without a win with two consecutive wins.

#1. Manchester United cannot afford further slip-ups

Erik ten Hag's side, who looked like outside contenders for the title until February, have seemingly suffered a dip in form. The title is most likely out of reach and now their UEFA Champions League qualification could also be under threat.

Manchester United now lie in fourth, a point above Tottenham with a game in hand. They must ensure they refrain from having outings like today that could dent their top-four hopes.

