Reports: Newcastle United on the verge of agreeing a deal for PSG defender

Adithya Velaayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.37K   //    02 Aug 2018, 22:28 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Stanley N'Soki is a PSG academy graduate and has impressed everyone with his skills in the recently conducted pre-season tournament

What's the rumor?

Newcastle United are one of the few teams who has been dull in this transfer market. Their only big transfer activity has been the sale of Mitrovic to Fulham.

Rafa Benitez has expressed his concern over the lack of quality signings this summer and that has spurred the board of directors and they are taking swift action of late.

Latest reports suggest that Newcastle United are on verge of signing PSG defender, Stanley N'Soki.

In case you didn't know...

N'Soki is a PSG academy graduate and has impressed everyone with his skills in the recently conducted pre-season tournament. He played really well against Bayern Munich and managed to keep the likes of Robben and Ribery quiet throughout the game.

He is just 20 years old and supposedly plays left-back, but his height and physique is a great asset and could become a great central defender as well if given the chance to play in that position.

The Heart of the Matter

Newcastle United have not utilized this transfer window properly at all and almost all of their deals are yet to be finalized. The chairman is running around in the last week to get the deals done as Benitez has expressed his disappointment with the board for not getting him the signings he wanted.

Paul Dummett was Newcastle first choice left-back lasts season and he did not do a very good job at all. He was constantly at fault for most of the chances created on the left side as he failed to put any sort of pressure on the attacker. Hence the move for the PSG defender. By his form in pre-season, Newcastle would have a real gem on their hands.

Rumour Probability Rating: 9/10

Paris St Germain is close to breaking so many FIFA Financial Fair Play rules as their deals for Neymar and Mbappe heaved a huge financial burden on them. They are looking to sell utility players as soon as possible.

The seven million pound fee quoted for the defender will be mouth watering for the PSG board and they will more likely sell than hold on to the defender. The deal will more or less be completed in the coming days.

Video: Stanley N'Soki VS Bayern Munich

What's next?

N'Soki will arrive at Newcastle United and provide good competition for Paul Dummett. This will surely please Benitez as Newcastle would be strengthening a problematic position.

Adithya Velaayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
