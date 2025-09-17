Newcastle United vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League kicks off with its first set of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at St. James' Park on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Blaugrana thrashed Valencia by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's paltry one victory.

Newcastle United managed to win their first game against Barcelona by a 3-2 margin in September 1997 but have since lost their last three games against the Catalan side in major European competitions.

Barcelona have won 12 of their last 16 matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League and have scored a total of 33 goals in these games.

Newcastle United have won six of their last 11 matches against opponents from Spain in major European competitions and have managed to win each of their last three such games.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last eight UEFA Champions League games.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona will have to do without the talismanic Lamine Yamal yet again on Thursday but proved their mettle against Valencia in his absence. Fermin Lopez has been a revelation for the Catalans this season and will look to make an impact this week.

Newcastle United can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a seasoned European powerhouse in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Barcelona

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

