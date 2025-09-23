Newcastle United vs Bradford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025 

Newcastle United and Bradford will square off in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 24th). The game will be played at St. James' Park.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend.

Bradford, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 away win over Cardiff in League One. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Tommy Leigh and Antoni Sarcevic. Josh Neufville made it three four minutes into the second half while Callum Robinson stepped off the bench to score a late consolation strike.

Ad

Trending

The Bantams will turn their focus to the League Cup, having booked their spot at this stage with a 3-0 away win over Stoke City in the second round. Newcastle received a bye to this stage.

Newcastle United vs Bradford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 43 occasions in the past. Newcastle United have 20 wins to their name, and Bradford City have 14 wins to their name while nine games ended in stalemates.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over 24 years. Their last clash came in March 2001 when both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle have won just one of six games played across all competitions this season (three draws).

Nine of Bradford's last 10 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bradford have won five of their last six games (one loss).

Nine of Bradford's games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ad

Newcastle United vs Bradford Prediction

Newcastle have had a stop-start campaign to this point and are yet to hit their standards from recent seasons. Eddie Howe will be hoping to use this game against third-tier opposition to kick-start their season.

The last time Bradford faced their hosts, they finished bottom of the Premier League and have not tasted top-flight football since then. However, they gained promotion from League Two last term and are on course for a double promotion as they lead League One.

Ad

We expect the home side to advance with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Bradord

Newcastle United vs Bradford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More