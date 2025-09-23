Newcastle United vs Bradford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025 

Newcastle United and Bradford will square off in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 24th). The game will be played at St. James' Park.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend.
Bradford, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 away win over Cardiff in League One. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Tommy Leigh and Antoni Sarcevic. Josh Neufville made it three four minutes into the second half while Callum Robinson stepped off the bench to score a late consolation strike.
The Bantams will turn their focus to the League Cup, having booked their spot at this stage with a 3-0 away win over Stoke City in the second round. Newcastle received a bye to this stage.
Newcastle United vs Bradford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 43 occasions in the past. Newcastle United have 20 wins to their name, and Bradford City have 14 wins to their name while nine games ended in stalemates.
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over 24 years. Their last clash came in March 2001 when both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
- Newcastle have won just one of six games played across all competitions this season (three draws).
- Nine of Bradford's last 10 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Bradford have won five of their last six games (one loss).
- Nine of Bradford's games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Newcastle United vs Bradford Prediction
Newcastle have had a stop-start campaign to this point and are yet to hit their standards from recent seasons. Eddie Howe will be hoping to use this game against third-tier opposition to kick-start their season.
The last time Bradford faced their hosts, they finished bottom of the Premier League and have not tasted top-flight football since then. However, they gained promotion from League Two last term and are on course for a double promotion as they lead League One.
We expect the home side to advance with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Bradord
Newcastle United vs Bradford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Newcastle United to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals