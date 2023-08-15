"0 ambition", "Absolute joke" - Manchester United fans left stunned at Harry Maguire's transfer decision

Manchester United fans have minced no words following defender Harry Maguire's decision to stay at the club.

Maguire, 30, fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the helm last summer. The England international dropped behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and even left-back Luke Shaw in central defense. That was evident in his starts last season: 16 in 31 matches across competitions.

Stripped of the club captaincy this summer, Maguire was widely tipped to leave Old Trafford to make a fresh start elsewhere. As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, West Ham United submitted a £30 million offer for Maguire, which was accepted by United, but talks stalled because of personal terms.

Eventually, the deal fell off, and Maguire, who was not prepared for a significant pay cut, is set to stay at Old Trafford. That has not amused fans, who have lambasted him for lack of ambition.

"0 ambition."

Another had a go at United, calling them 'an absolute joke':

"Manutd did not have enough time to sign a replacement for maguire, in other words manutd do not want to spend money on a centre back because they have no ambition. Chelsea about to buy 3 players in 48 hours. Manutd are an absolute joke of a club from top to bottom."

Maguire arrived at Old Trafford in a £80 million deal from Leicester City in 2019, a record fee for a defender.

How has Harry Maguire fared at Manchester United?

Harry Maguire has made 175 appearances across competitions in four seasons for Manchester United, bagging seven goals and five assists in the process.

Maguire made no goal contribution in 31 games across competitions last season. The England international's last goal for United came in a 2021-22 Premier League game at Leeds United, which the Red Devils won 4-2.

Maguire has a contract till 2025 at Manchester United, where his best season in terms of goal contributions and appearances was in 2019-20. The 30-year-old bagged three goals and as many assists in 55 games across competitions.