"1 shot on target in the whole game", "Get Ten Hag out my team" - Fans react as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 in PL

Fans have reacted to Manchester United losing 3-1 at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (March 3).
The visitors took a surprise eighth-minute lead when Marcus Rashford produced a splendid finish. Unfortunately that would be their only shot on target all game. Despite Erling Haaland squandering a chance from point-blank range at the cusp of half-time, the Cityzens' dominance eventually told.
Pep Guardiola's side were back on level terms 13 minutes after the break, with Phil Foden producing a superb equaliser. The Englishman was on target again 10 minutes from time before Haaland atoned for his earlier miss with a decent finish to confirm the three points for City.
It marked the first time in 144 Premier League games - winning 123 - that United lost after leading at the break. Fans reacted to United's lackluster outing, especially in the attacking third, with one tweeting:
"1 shot on target in the whole game"
Another chimed in:
"Get Ten Hag out of my team now"
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
Having lost consecutive league games, United remain sixth in the standings with 44 points from 27 games but are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. City, meanwhile, are back to within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Anfield next weekend.
"Manchester City deserve it" - Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin
Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has no qualms that Manchester City were the deserved winners at the Etihad.
Despite trailing at half-time, the Cityzens' dominance, quality and persistence eventually yielded rich dividends, with Foden outshining his attacking teammate Haaland.
Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live after Manchester United's loss at the Etihad:
"City deserve it. They played some good football and were very patient, Bernardo Silva led this team to the victory. But, today belongs to Phil Foden what a young player and an amazing footballing brain - two brilliant goals."
Foden is up to 18 goals across competitions for the season, career-best numbers for the Manchester City winger in a single campaign.
