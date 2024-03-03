"1 shot on target in the whole game", "Get Ten Hag out my team" - Fans react as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 in PL

Fans have reacted to Manchester United losing 3-1 at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (March 3).

The visitors took a surprise eighth-minute lead when Marcus Rashford produced a splendid finish. Unfortunately that would be their only shot on target all game. Despite Erling Haaland squandering a chance from point-blank range at the cusp of half-time, the Cityzens' dominance eventually told.

Pep Guardiola's side were back on level terms 13 minutes after the break, with Phil Foden producing a superb equaliser. The Englishman was on target again 10 minutes from time before Haaland atoned for his earlier miss with a decent finish to confirm the three points for City.

It marked the first time in 144 Premier League games - winning 123 - that United lost after leading at the break. Fans reacted to United's lackluster outing, especially in the attacking third, with one tweeting:

Having lost consecutive league games, United remain sixth in the standings with 44 points from 27 games but are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. City, meanwhile, are back to within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Anfield next weekend.

"Manchester City deserve it" - Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin

Phil Foden

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has no qualms that Manchester City were the deserved winners at the Etihad.

Despite trailing at half-time, the Cityzens' dominance, quality and persistence eventually yielded rich dividends, with Foden outshining his attacking teammate Haaland.

Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live after Manchester United's loss at the Etihad:

"City deserve it. They played some good football and were very patient, Bernardo Silva led this team to the victory. But, today belongs to Phil Foden what a young player and an amazing footballing brain - two brilliant goals."

Foden is up to 18 goals across competitions for the season, career-best numbers for the Manchester City winger in a single campaign.

