"10-2 aggregate vs Liverpool or we riot", "We're coming for that La Liga" - Twitter reacts after Real Madrid's comfortable 3-1 win over Espanyol

Fans on Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's comfortable 3-1 La Liga win against Espanyol on Saturday (11 March). Joselu opened the scoring for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, goals from Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Marco Asensio helped the hosts coast to the win.

Los Blancos temporarily closed the gap on Barcelona by six points at the top of the La Liga table with the win. They now have 56 points on the board from 25 matches. Xavi's team, however, have a game in hand.

Fans enjoyed the win as one claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's team should defeat Liverpool by an aggregate of 10-2 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. The fan wrote on Twitter:

"10-2 aggregate vs Liverpool or we riot."

Los Blancos defeated the Reds 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield on 21 February. The two European giants will clash in the second leg on 15 March.

Another fan wrote that Real Madrid are coming for the La Liga title. He wrote:

"We're coming for that La Liga."

The defending Spanish and European champions haven't been able to replicate their best form at times this season. However, their performance against Espanyol was certainly a convincing one.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Real Madrid's come-from-behind win over Espanyol in La Liga:

Real Madrid issues statement on the Barca-gate incident

Barcelona have been accused of paying former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a massive sum of €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018. Withdrawals made by Negreira from various banks were observed during the investigation.

Los Blancos have now called an urgent board meeting to establish their stance on the matter. The club's statement read (via Managing Madrid):

"In light of the serious nature of accusations presented by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F.C. Barcelona and two of its presidents based on reasonable suspicions of corruption and their relationship with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees Committee (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira, the president has convened an urgent meeting of the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday the 12th of March 2023, at 12:00 pm, in order to decide on Real Madrid’s appropriate course of action in regard to this matter."

The accusations against the Blaugrana are certainly alarming. What steps Los Blancos take on the matter remains to be seen.

