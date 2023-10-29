"10 goals incoming", "What a team" - Manchester City fans react as Pep Guardiola names XI to face Manchester United

Fans have gone gaga over Manchester City naming a strong starting XI to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (October 29).

Both teams are coming off midweek wins in the UEFA Champions League, with City winning 3-1 at Young Boys and United prevailing over Copenhagen by a solitary goal at home.

The two Manchester teams also won their last league outing: 10-man City beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at home last weekend, while United won 2-1 at rock-bottom Sheffield United. In fact, Erik ten Hag's side have won their last three games across competitions since losing 3-2 at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

However, City look set to continue their winning ways at the home of their arch-rivals, thanks to Pep Guardiola naming a formidable lineup. The in-form Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland start up front, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish just behind.

One fan reckons City could get score a plethora of goals, tweeting:

"10 goals incoming"

Another simply wondered:

"What a team"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United have 15 points from nine games and are eighth in the standings. Manchester City, meanwhile, are six more points ahead and will move into the top three with a win.

What happened in the last Manchester United-Manchester City league derby at Old Trafford?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have evidently struggled to match their form from last season, where they finished third in the league. Having already lost four times - twice at home - United can ill-afford another league defeat, especially at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's side will have happy memories of Manchester City's last league trip to Old Trafford on January 14 earlier this year. The Cityzens took the lead through Jack Grealish at the hour mark.

However, United hit back through two late goals. Bruno Fernandes hauled the hosts level 12 minutes from time before Marcus Rashford bagged the winner four minutes later as City returned empty-handed despite dominating for large swathes.

Manchester City recovered from the defeat to become only the second English side - United being the other - to win the continental treble.