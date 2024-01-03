"10 points ahead of Barca", "Can't afford to keep playing like that" - Fans react as Real Madrid beat Mallorca 1-0 in La Liga

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid's unconvincing 1-0 home win over Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday (January 3).

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu 12 minutes from time as Carlo Ancelotti's side moved three clear of second-placed Girona and 10 ahead of defending champions Barcelona.

It was a scrappy game, with Brahim Diaz inexplicably hitting the woodwork when he had an empty net at his mercy. Mallorca, on their part, hit the woodwork either side of Rudiger's late headed winner, assisted by Luka Modric.

Diaz had come on at the hour mark for the returning Vinicius Jr., who was playing his first competitive game in nearly two months. Eventually, Ancelotti's side emerged with all three points, but fans were not convinced by the manner of the victory.

"10 points ahead of Barca," tweeted one.

Another chimed in:

"We can't afford to keep playing like that"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The win was Madrid's league-leading 15th of the campaign as they moved three clear of Girona (45), who play third-played Atletico Madrid at home later in the day. Barca are level on points with the Rojiblancos (38) in fourth but behind on goal difference.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have kicked off the second half of their campaign with a vital, albeit unconvincing, home win over Mallorca.

Next up for the La Liga giants is a trip to Arandina in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Saturday (January 7). Carlo Ancelotti's side then travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Spanish Super Cup, where they take on cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinal on January 10.

Los Blancos made the final of the competition last season but lost to Barcelona 3-1. They could meet their arch-rivals again in the title match if they beat Atletico. The Blaugrana - defending champions - open their campaign against Osasuna.