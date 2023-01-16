“100,000 votes in” – Gary Neville shares outcome of his online poll to decide whether Arsenal will win Premier League

Manchester United legend Gary Neville organized an online poll and asked fans to vote on whether Arsenal will win the 2022-23 Premier League title.

The poll has now received 100,000 votes. 59% believe that the Gunners will remain the top English team after the conclusion of the season. Neville shared a screenshot of the poll on his Twitter account as well.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points on the board after 18 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City, who are also the defending champions, by a margin of eight points.

The Gunners are hoping to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, where they were undefeated for the entire season.

Neville's former side, Manchester United, are third with one point less than their noisy neighbors.

Arsenal most recently defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on January 15. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a brilliant strike from Martin Odegaard handed Mikel Arteta's team the win in the away game.

Arteta heaped praise on Odegaard as he told the media after the game (via the Gunners' official website):

"Terrific. Especially in the first half, I think he was incredible. He’s really showing a different kind of presence, the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves, what he transmits on the pitch is different and today to do what he’s done here, it’s a big credit to him."

Gary Neville recently claimed Arsenal won't win the Premier League

Aston Villa v Southampton FC - Premier League

Despite Arteta's team's commanding lead at the top of the league table, Neville believes the Gunners won't win the league. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said:

"No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!"

However, Neville did admit that the Gunners winning the trophy would be a sensational result for the league. He said:

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League."

Speaking about his former club Manchester United's chances of lifting the trophy, Neville said:

"I'd love Man Utd to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

The north London side are set to face Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22.

